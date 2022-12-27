In Pictures: Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh drops exclusive peek from their tropical honeymoon

In the second week of December 2022, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson exchanged vows with soccer star Mallory Pugh. The newly weds are currently enjoying a tropical honeymoon on some pristine beaches.

Mallory took to her Instagram today and shared a series of exclusive snaps with Dansby straight from their honeymoon.

"Honeymoon pt. 2." - Mallory Pugh

Here are some more pictures from Mallory and Dansby's beach honeymoon, which the Chicago Red Stars forward shared last week on Instagram.

The Swansons are celebrating their marriage, spending quality time together and creating memorable moments before their busy schedules recommence.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh: Relationship timeline

Dansby with Mallory Pugh.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson met US soccer star Mallory Pugh through former Atlanta Braves teammate Jace Peterson. Jace is married to Mallory's sister, Brianna. Mallory and Dansby began dating in 2017.

"My birthday boo." - Mallory Pugh

After four years of dating, the athletic couple announced their engagement after Swanson became a World Series champion in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.

"Forever with you." - Mallory Pugh

After finally popping the big question, Dansby and Pugh tied the knot on December 12.

"Mr. & Mrs. Swanson." - Mallory Pugh

It is so heartwarming to witness a long-term relationship mature into a marriage. Best wishes to Mr. & Mrs. Swanson for a blissful married life!

