In Pictures: Jared Jones dotes on girlfriend Rylie Fox, hints at their wedding date

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones posted a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Rylie Fox, on Friday, seemingly looking forward to marrying her next year. The couple got engaged last year in December after dating for almost five years. They have known each other since high school and even attended the prom together.

In his social media post, Jones made his intentions clear about the wedding, which could happen on Nov. 22, 2025, as the caption read:

"One year away until i get to marry you ❤️."

Rylie Fox has provided unconditional support to Jared Jones throughout his nascent MLB career with the Pirates. She was with him when he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft and even penned a heartfelt message on his much anticipated MLB debut against the Miami Marlins in March.

"What a day, what a debut!!! Can’t tell you how proud I am of you & how special it has been to watch you get here. You’ve always amazed me. You’re a big leaguer baby!!!! 🖤🏴‍☠️," Fox wrote.

Jones finished his rookie season with a decent record of 6-8, 4.14 ERA, 132 strikeouts and 1.19 WHIP. He is just 23 and has a good pitching arsenal, which should be a much-needed boost for the Pirates' young rotation that includes the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes.

Rylie Fox shared highlights from Jared Jones' memorable rookie season in Pittsburgh

Rylie Fox cherished every moment of her boyfriend Jared Jones' incredible rookie season in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. She shared some memorable highlights from the eventful year and even paid tribute to partners of Jones' Pirates teammates.

The caption on the post read:

"This city, these girls, and watching my favorite guy every 6th day 💛 cheers to a memorable rookie season and an insanely fun summer!!!"

In the Instagram post, Fox was pictured with Jones in several slides, while in others she shared the frame with Olivia Dunne, Sofia Taranis and others. While the happy couple would be counting down the days until they get married in 2025, Jared will be hopeful of an even more impactful season with the Pirates the next time he takes the mound in 2025.

