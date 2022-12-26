In Pictures: MLB All-Star Carlos Correa marked Christmas with his wife Daniella in midst of the contract drama

There is no sign of an end in sight for the Carlos Correa story. But this hasn't dampened Correa's spirits as the MLB All-Star celebrated Christmas with all love with his wife Daniella Correa and their son. Daniella posted a couple of photos from their intimate Christmas celebration in which the family is seen cuddling and enjoying time together.

Daniella is seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures. The duo announced their second pregnancy in October this year.

Christmas kisses - Daniella Correa

Here's how they announced their second pregnancy.

2 under 2! LET’S DO IT - Daniella Correa

November is definitely the busiest and most special month for the Correas.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Correa had a beautiful beach wedding

They were first married in a Texas courtroom in November 2019 and then had a beach wedding in the Dominican Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in December.

When Correa proposed to the former Miss Texas USA on the field during the Houston Astros' first World Series victory in 2017, the couple went viral.

Future Mrs. Correa - Teamcjcorrea

The Correa Family Foundation, which aims to provide life-changing experiences and financial support to kids with cancer and their families, also has Daniella as its vice president. Additionally, the organization makes donations and aids areas hit by natural catastrophes.

The New York Mets are raising concerns about Correa's health. The terms of his long-term contract with the Mets may change in light of the most recent information.

Less than a week after signing a 12-year, $315 million pact, the Mets have "raised concerns" over the players' physicals. For the New York Mets, Correa's surgically repaired right leg seems to be a problem.

Mets have expressed concern about Correa’s medicals. Parties are trying to work through it now. @Ken_Rosenthal 1st reported Mets issue. - Jon Heyman

What this means for the contract between the Mets and Correa is still uncertain. But it seems as though the narrative has been going on all offseason.

The San Francisco Giants revealed a massive 13-year, $350 million contract for Correa on December 13. Soon after, the trade fell through due to issues with Correa's medical, according to the Giants.

There is no denying Correa's skill on the field. He is thought to be among the best players in MLB, both offensively and defensively. Last season, Correa participated in 136 games. He put in a strong performance for the Minnesota Twins. He had the second-most home runs (22) and RBIs on the team (64).

