The Carlos Correa saga continues to drag on with no end in sight. The All-Star shortstop's health is once again being questioned, this time by the New York Mets. The latest news could affect and alter the terms of his long-term deal with the Mets.

After agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract less than a week ago, the Mets have “raised concerns” about the players' physical. Correa’s surgically repaired right leg appears to be a concern for the New York Mets.

There is no confirmation yet of what this means for the Mets and Correa’s agreement. The story, however, seems to be dragging on throughout the offseason. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate what the future holds for Correa, and if the injury-prone player is worth what the teams are offering:

On December 13, the San Francisco Giants announced a colossal 13-year, $350 million agreement for Correa. The deal fell through soon after with the Giants citing problems with Correa’s physical.

No one can doubt Correa’s talent on the field. He is regarded as one of the MLB’s elite players, both on the offensive and defensive side.

Correa played in 136 games last season. He put up impressive numbers for the Minnesota Twins. He ranked second on the roster in home runs (22) and RBI’s (64).

Carlos Correa was a member of the Houston Astros 2017 WS championship team

Carlos Correa throws the ball to first base in the third inning of the game at Target Field

The issues surrounding Correa revolve around his history of injuries. There were concerns about his back and now regarding his right leg. Teams will look for assurances before they are comfortable bringing the 28-year-old onboard.

For the New York Mets (or any team) to commit to a 12-year contract is a big gamble. Carlos Correa will be 40-years-old at the end of his deal. Steven Cohen and the Mets will want to be absolutely sure that Correa is absolutely healthy before they commit to the player.

