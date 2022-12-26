In Pictures: New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes and his fiance Alondra turned up for an NFL Christmas Day game at Hard Rock Stadium

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes had a fun evening with his fiancé Alondra Esteras Russy at the NFL Christmas Day game. While Nestor was hooting for the Miami Dolphins, Alondra was with the Boston Yanks.

Cortes left his admirers speechless with a loving photo of himself and Alondra in September. Cortes and Russy can be seen sharing a private moment in a photo that Russy published.

Nestor Cortes' dreamy proposal for Alondra

In July, after making his first All-Star Game participation in his career, Cortes proposed to his girlfriend, Russy. Nestor posted the following on Instagram:

All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much ! – Nestor Cortes

Russy also posted engagement pictures on Instagram.

And… Of course i said YES ! ✨ 💍 - Alondra Esteras Russy

Nestor was chosen by the New York Yankees in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. His professional debut that year was with the Gulf Coast Yankees of the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, where he had a 0-1 win-loss record with a 4.42 earned run average (ERA) in 18+13 innings pitched.

He signed with the Yankees, collecting an $85,000 signing bonus. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles but returned to the Yankees.

On June 21, 2019, Aaron Judge was activated off the injury list, and Nestor was optioned to Triple-A. Cortes was transferred to the Seattle Mariners on November 25, 2019, for funds from the international bonus pool.

He was in the Yankees' starting lineup to begin the 2022 season. Cortes appeared in his first All-Star Game in 2022, pitching in the bottom of the sixth inning with two strikeouts, a hit by pitch, and a walk.

