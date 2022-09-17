"Bebe" - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and fiance Alondra Esteras Russy share an intimate moment with Instagram fans

New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes left his fans in awe with a wholesome picture with fiance Alondra Esteras Russy on Thursday.
Russy shared a picture with Cortes, where the two can be seen sharing an intimate moment together. Her caption read:
"Bebe♥️❌💯❗️#tbt#karolg#striptour#para#fyp#concert#takemeback"
Cortes, who had an impressive start to the season, followed up his first career All-Star Game appearance by proposing to his girlfriend, Alondra G. Esteras Russy back in July. Cortes wrote on Instagram, saying:
"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in [an] all-star game. And propose to my bestfriend . With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"
The Cuban was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft and was re-acquired by the franchise in 2019 after a solitary season with the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to his injury last month, Cortes was one of the Yankees’ best arms this season, posting a 2.68 ERA with 133 strikeouts over 131 innings.
He has been one of the primary contributors to the Yankees' pitching rotation this year. However, with a slow return from injury, the 27-year-old will be pivotal to the team's chances come the playoffs.
Nestor Cortes uses delayed-windup to strikeout Rafael Devers
Nestor Cortes, who was absent after suffering a leg infection due to a tattoo, returned just in time for the final leg of the regular season. However, Cortes is back in the news after using a rather funky technique to strikeout the Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers in their latest win.
Nestor Cortes got his right leg behind the other, delaying his delivery and throwing off Devers’ timing, before he fired. The Yankees were successful on the night, winning 5-3 at Fenway Park against the Red Sox and moving to 87-56, second-best in the MLB.
Despite an impressive start to the season, Nestor Cortes and the Yankees have had a major decline in form in recent months, with their lead at the top of the AL East standings cutting down significantly. But, with 8 wins in their last 10 games they surely look to have rediscovered some of their best form during this crucial time of the season.