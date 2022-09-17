"Bebe" - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and fiance Alondra Esteras Russy share an intimate moment with Instagram fans

New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes left his fans in awe with a wholesome picture with fiance Alondra Esteras Russy on Thursday.

Russy shared a picture with Cortes, where the two can be seen sharing an intimate moment together. Her caption read:

Cortes, who had an impressive start to the season, followed up his first career All-Star Game appearance by proposing to his girlfriend, Alondra G. Esteras Russy back in July. Cortes wrote on Instagram, saying:

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in [an] all-star game. And propose to my bestfriend . With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

The Cuban was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft and was re-acquired by the franchise in 2019 after a solitary season with the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to his injury last month, Cortes was one of the Yankees’ best arms this season, posting a 2.68 ERA with 133 strikeouts over 131 innings.

Cortes has been having a standout season with the Yankees this time around in the AL East

He has been one of the primary contributors to the Yankees' pitching rotation this year. However, with a slow return from injury, the 27-year-old will be pivotal to the team's chances come the playoffs.

Nestor Cortes uses delayed-windup to strikeout Rafael Devers

Nestor Cortes, who was absent after suffering a leg infection due to a tattoo, returned just in time for the final leg of the regular season. However, Cortes is back in the news after using a rather funky technique to strikeout the Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers in their latest win.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Nestor Cortes puts his hat in the ring for best strikeout of the season 🤣 Nestor Cortes puts his hat in the ring for best strikeout of the season 🤣https://t.co/ZcCjbPWXiK

Nestor Cortes got his right leg behind the other, delaying his delivery and throwing off Devers’ timing, before he fired. The Yankees were successful on the night, winning 5-3 at Fenway Park against the Red Sox and moving to 87-56, second-best in the MLB.

Despite an impressive start to the season, Nestor Cortes and the Yankees have had a major decline in form in recent months, with their lead at the top of the AL East standings cutting down significantly. But, with 8 wins in their last 10 games they surely look to have rediscovered some of their best form during this crucial time of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far