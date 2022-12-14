In pictures: The Colorado Rockies may have found the most adorable new mascot

Yesterday, the Colorado Rockies found a few surprising guests in Coors Field. Baseball season is over and there haven't been any games or fans in the stadium for a while, but these two new guests were shocking for a different reason.

A pair of foxes came in to the stadium and made themselves right at home. They were pictured playing on the field, climbing the fences (perhaps to try and rob a home run or foul ball), sitting in the stands and manning the infield.

Given that baseball is an outdoor game, it should come as no surprise that animals snuck into the stadium. Animals interrupting baseball games isn't a new thing, and at least these foxes waited until after the season was over to try out the field.

The Rockies might be forced to make these foxes their new mascot or at least name them something related to the team. They've become instant fan favorites and they're not even signed to the roster.

A couple of foxes in Coors Field (Image via Rockies on Twitter)

This is not the first time wildlife will find its way onto a baseball field, nor will it be the last. Since the vast majority of stadiums are open air, animals will always find a way in if they want to.

Animals on baseball fields featuring the Colorado Rockies foxes

Most of the time, animals are not as patient or polite as the Rockies' foxes were. Oftentimes, animals intrude during games and even cause the game to be temporarily stopped.

An eagle once landed on pitcher James Paxton in pre-game. Birds routinely land in the outfield. Squirrels have run the bases from time to time, too.

Bees swarmed on the field during a Los Angeles Angels game, covering the camera. Notably, Randy Johnson accidentally killed a bird with a pitch. Cats and other stray animals have found their way onto the fields and run around.

Fortunately, these disruptions are usually short and no one ends up being hurt, with the exception of that one bird Johnson hit with a pitch. For the most part, they're a minor and enjoyable inconvenience.

