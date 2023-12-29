“In search of a girl who's down to watch High School Musical” - When Cole Tucker manifested his dream girl before finding her in Vanessa Hudgens

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cole Tucker married his longtime girlfriend and celebrity Vanessa Hudgens in Mexico earlier this month in a beautiful ceremony that only involved close relatives and friends of both the bride and the groom. Recently, Cole made an amazing revelation, stating that he had always wanted a life partner who would be willing to watch high school musicals with him and also scratch his back.

"11 years later, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens found what they were looking for. We're manifesting like no other in the new year" - enews

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back" - Cole Tucker

Hudgens and Tucker shared a lot of adorable photos of their relationship on Instagram in the months leading up to their wedding. Among them were pictures of them cuddling up on Earth Day, putting their feet together, and kissing on Valentine's Day.

When the two were seen holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles in November 2020, romance rumours about them initially surfaced. Hudgens was spotted encircling Tucker with her arms during their dinner date at the Canyon Country Store.

Tucker had to travel for work, so their relationship was long-distance. Hudgens referred to herself and Tucker as "biiiiig sports gals" in the caption of a photo taken at the New York Mets game when they met in the field after the game had ended. Hudgens shared another picture of her and Tucker grinning among flowers on Instagram later that night. The photo's caption read, "All I need."

Expand Tweet

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens celebrated their first Christmas together

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens managed to create a memorable experience for themselves on their first Christmas together. In the caption of an Instagram snapshot of herself and Tucker, 27, smiling for the camera, Hudgens, 35, wrote, "Merry Christmas from us golf-obsessed newlyweds to you and yours" on Monday, December 25.

Expand Tweet

"Vanessa Hudgens celebrates first Christmas with Cole Tucker as newlyweds. Vanessa Hudgens' fans still have Zac Efron and High School Musical on their mind after sharing her first newlywed photo with Cole" - GeorgiaSSGN

Afterwards, the actress shared pictures of herself holding her dog, Darla, who was decked out for the holidays. Less than a month after their nuptials, Hudgens and Tucker are enjoying a sporting vacation. The pair took a quick trip to Mexico earlier this month with their loved ones to exchange vows at the Azulik City of Arts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.