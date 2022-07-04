In videos: Jeremy Pena destroys a slider to center field; walks it off in style for the Houston Astros

Jeremy Pena made headlines this week when he came through in the clutch for the Astros. The team is one of the hottest sides in baseball right now. When a team is this hot, they find ways to win and different individuals to step up. As was the case against the LA Angels when young Pena hit a walk-off two-run home run.

A ROCKET from the rookie walks it off

The rookie, who was in the middle of the first slight flunk of his young career, got out of it with a bang. Pena had four hits with two homers and two singles. The Astros trailed early with Luis Rangifo's homer and Shohei Othani's RBI single. However, the Astros rallied back to tie the game up with Jeremy Pena's solo homer and an RBI single by Jose Altuve before a walk-off home run in the 9th.

The LA Angels continued to slump, losing all three games to the Astros and falling 15.5 games behind them in the American League West.

Jeremy Pena is an extraordinary talent who has not looked out of place in the MLB since making his debut for the Astros in April of this year. Pena was named the starting short stop after the departure of Carlos Correa and has cemented his place in the team eversince. His performance against the Angels proved that he's clutch under pressure and can put up big numbers.

Can Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros go all the way to the World Series?

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been consistent all year, which has led to them having a massive 12.5 game lead in the American League West. Their recent series wins against the Yankees and Angels proved that they are real contenders to make it to the World Series.

They have the right blend of experience and youth with savvy veterans like Jose Atulve and Justin Verlander combined with fiery youngsters like Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker.

Their pitching staff has been in hot form recently. This tweet by MLB about the Astros pitching sums it up perfectly:

MLB @MLB The @Astros have struck out a franchise record TWENTY batters in 9 innings. The @Astros have struck out a franchise record TWENTY batters in 9 innings. https://t.co/pJQLsZ8hHo

The @Astros have struck out a franchise record TWENTY batters in 9 innings.

The Astros are likely contenders for the World Series. After missing out on the Atlanta Braves in the finals, they look to put together a strong campaign this time around.

