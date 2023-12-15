Everyone in the world is talking about Shohei Ohtani's contract. It appears that even Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is envious of the size of the contract despite his big buy-in with the Mumbai Indians.

Shohei Ohtani's ten-year $700 million contract is one of a kind and will probably never be replicated in the near future. Despite a huge chunk of it being deferred money that the Japanese star will earn at a later stage, Ohtani's total contract value is the largest a sportsperson has signed in the history of the sport.

It has dwarfed some of the biggest baseball contracts that were signed in the past and has even gone past the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with their massive contracts. If compared to the other sport that involves a bat and a ball, Ohtani will earn quite a lot in comparison to cricketers.

The Indian Premier League is by far the highest-paying franchise league in the sport and is valued to be generating more income than the MLB per game. However, because of the difference in the value of the INR from the USD, players there receive contracts much less than that of the MLB.

This was the discussion that was showcased on MLB India's Instagram page in a parody post with the highest-paid players engaged in conversation about Ohtani's contract.

Comparing Shohei Ohtani's contract to that of Hardik Pandya's and other IPL stars

Shohei Ohtani's annual average value, as per the contract, is $70 million. It is almost 39 times more than of Hardik Pandya's ₹15 crore ($1.8 million) contract that he signed with the Mumbai Indians this year after getting traded from the Gujarat Titans.

It even dwarfs the sizes of the highest contracts handed out in the league, Sam Curran's ₹ 18.5 crore ($2.26 million) and Cameron Green's ₹17.5 crore ($2.14 million) who appear in the same 'group chat' as that of Pandya's.

