The decision to trade for J.D. Davis seems to have worked out for both parties.

The San Francisco Giants brought in the infielder last season in a deal that involved Darin Ruf going to the New York Mets. Davis has exceeded expectations since his arrival. His offensive production has been key for a club that is managing to barely hold on to a .500 win-loss record.

For Davis, however, playing for the Giants isn't just any MLB job. The 30-year-old grew up less than a 100 miles away from Oracle Park in Elk Grove, California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent interview on MLB Network Radio, Davis touched on what it meant for him to return home and play for the Giants:

"It's a dream come true as a Northern California kid to wear that Giants jersey."

Davis also spoke about his close connection with the organization and the staff. He stated that he was grateful and that "it is a blessing" to be in San Francisco.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio



Davis, a native of Elk Grove, California, talks about how playing back near his home has helped him feel more comfortable on the field.



@SFGiants | #SFGiants Since being traded to the #Giants last season, J.D. Davis has slashed .271/.358/.489 with 16 home runs in 94 games.Davis, a native of Elk Grove, California, talks about how playing back near his home has helped him feel more comfortable on the field. Since being traded to the #Giants last season, J.D. Davis has slashed .271/.358/.489 with 16 home runs in 94 games. Davis, a native of Elk Grove, California, talks about how playing back near his home has helped him feel more comfortable on the field.@SFGiants | #SFGiants https://t.co/s2km00ytFG

"Since being traded to the #Giants last season, J.D. Davis has slashed .271/.358/.489 with 16 home runs in 94 games. Davis, a native of Elk Grove, California, talks about how playing back near his home has helped him feel more comfortable on the field. @SFGiants | #SFGiants" - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

The powerful righty slugger has been a vital addition for a club that is desperatly in need of runs. The Giants currently rank 19th in the league in runs (210), 19th in batting average (.241) and 17th in hits (393). They rank fourth in their division in runs scored, ahead of only the San Diego Padres.

Despite their slow start on the offensive from, the San Francisco Giants are only six games out of first place in the NL West.

J.D. Davis has put big numbers since his move to the San Francisco Giants

J.D. Davis rounds the bases after he hit a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park

A left hand injury had limited Davis' ability to play over the past couple of seasons.

During his time with the New York Mets in 2021 and 2022, he managed to play just 139 games. He finished with nine home runs and 44 RBIs over that stretch.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants J.D. Davis launches his first home run as a Giant off Clayton Kershaw J.D. Davis launches his first home run as a Giant off Clayton Kershaw 👀 https://t.co/KPcoCW5Tmz

"J.D. Davis launches his first home run as a Giant off Clayton Kershaw" - S.F. Giants on NBCS

Since his move to the Bay Area, his numbers have improved significantly. He has a .271 batting average and has recorded 16 home runs and 40 RBIs over 94 games.

The Giants compete in one of the most difficult divisions in the MLB. They will hope that their third baseman can continue his fine form, and hope to make a late playoff push.

Poll : 0 votes