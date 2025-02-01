"Inner child in us would love to do all of it, Shohei Ohtani is doing it" - When Gerrit Cole hailed Japanese superstar as magical

When Shohei Ohtani burst onto the scene in 2018, fans saw a player with the skillset of Gerrit Cole on the mound and Aaron Judge at the plate. There was seemingly nothing this man could not do.

Ohtani quickly became an enigma as a two-way player. This has been something fans have not seen before. While some have tried over the years, nobody has had the impact Ohtani has as a pitcher and hitter.

In the middle of the 2021 season, Cole was asked his thoughts on the league's newest star. The six-time All-Star was in awe that Ohtani had little to no problems being a two-way player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's something that I've never seen before. I mean, at any given time, he most likely has the most power, the most velocity, the most speed on the field and to have all those attributes in one player and the personality to go along with it is so good for the game," said Cole.

Trending

Not only can Shohei Ohtani get the job done on the field, but he is also a joy off the field. He has a great personality, even with his limited English, and has been a fantastic role model for the younger generation of ballplayers.

"A certain inner child in us would love to do all of it and he's doing it, and he's doing it on a high level, an elite level. I hope he inspires a generation of players to continue to dream big and shoot for the stars in that aspect" said Cole.

Gerrit Cole reveals he did not like facing Shohei Ohtani in the AL West

Former Houston Astros Pitcher - Gerrit Cole (Photo via IMAGN)

Gerrit Cole was more than familiar with Shohei Ohtani's game. The two would often face each other when Cole was a member of the Houston Astros and then a member of the New York Yankees.

Expand Tweet

Cole had some success against Ohtani, but he knew all it would take was one swing to change the game. He studied Ohtani closely when the two were both playing in the AL West.

"My opinion is that he is wonderful. I mean, I got to watch him more up close in the American League West, which is fun and not fun because he is a real pain to deal with when you're trying to play against him" said Cole.

Cole likely echoes what most MLB players think of Ohtani. His elite skillset, loveable personality, and commitment to the game have been an absolute joy to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback