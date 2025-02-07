"Insane" - Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter getting 5-year prison sentence questioned by Justin Verlander's brother Ben

At the start of the 2024 season, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter came under fire. In January, Ohtani's name was discovered on wire transfers after federal agents raided California bookmaker Matthew Boyer's home.

Later, people would learn that Mizuhara was in a deep hole and needed money to pay off his gambling debts. This is when Ohtani loaned the money to his friend, but it went much deeper than that.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mizuhara stole roughly $17 million from his friend. It was not hard to do, either. Mizuhara had the means to access Ohtani's bank account as he was the one who helped set it up.

"The verdict is in. Ippei Mizuhara, former interpreter and friend of Shohei Ohtani, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. Almost 5 years" said Ben Verlander.

Mizuhara was recently sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is also ordered to pay back the $17 million that he stole. However, some did not believe the punishment fit the crime.

"You can "steal" $16M and only get 5 years? Somebody get me Juan Soto's number. I need to introduce him to my bookie" one fan posted.

For stealing that amount of money, many thought the sentencing would be much more severe. They do not believe five years is enough, and Ben agrees with that take.

"Lol, 5 years does sound insane. I agree" said Ben.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in June. He also admitted he placed over 19,000 bets in a two-year span accumulating over $40 million in debt.

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter asked for an 18-month sentence

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara (Photo via IMAGN)

Going into sentencing, prosecutors were looking for a 57-month sentence. It is what they felt was necessary while Ippei Mizhara and his team asked for an 18-month sentence.

Mizuhara's team cited his long-standing gambling addiction as part of their reasoning, but the court did not side with them. Instead, the court felt just under five months was justified.

Ippei went from being in the spotlight with his best friend to losing his job, his friendship, and any trust he built. That is quite the mountain to fall in such a short time.

For Shohei Ohtani, he cannot dwell on this situation. He has far bigger things to concern himself with, especially with the 2025 season drawing near.

