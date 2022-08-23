"Insanely good deal for us even with Muncy's down year" "Absolute steal" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans in awe of Max Muncy's contract extension that will keep him with team through 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers have come to terms on a contract extension with two-time All-Star Max Muncy. The deal is for 13.5 million dollars for the 2023 season and a club option for 2024. This is a great deal for both sides, who are willing to bet that the down year from Muncy is only temporary.
The Dodgers announced the contract information via Twitter.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans loved seeing that their versatile infielder would be with the team for at least another season.
Since Muncy was a member of the 2020 World Series team, there is an emotional factor to his extension as well.
Dodgers fans, like all of us, are still waiting for word on a potential extension for Trea Turner. Despite that, this is news that is still worthy of celebration.
The Dodgers have one of the most stacked rosters in the entire MLB. Being able to keep them all together will require a herculean effort, but will keep them ahead of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.
As long as Muncy returns to his All-Star form for the upcoming postseason and 2023 season, this is a great deal for the Dodgers.
It seems that this Los Angeles Dodgers team is incapable of losing either on the field or in contract negotiations.
If not for this down year, Muncy would have commanded a much higher value. In a way, this slump was to the benefit of the Dodgers.
The team clearly looked at Max Muncy's value in the macro sense rather than the micro, which is almost always the right decision.
As if the Dodgers fanbase did not have enough reason to be optimistic, this contract extension contributed to their high hopes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to lock down a supremely versatile player in Max Muncy, who could be a key player in the coming seasons.
Max Muncy could be one of the best value deals on the Los Angeles Dodgers
13.5 million dollars may be a lot of money, but 13.5 million dollars for the services of an MLB All-Star is extremely inexpensive. If Max Muncy returns to that high level of play that he is capable of, his value will be nearly unmatched.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are perennial contenders in the MLB, and contracts like this are part of why. Finding value in players who are slumping, while simultaneously rewarding loyalty. It not only makes them a winning team, but a team that players want to play for.