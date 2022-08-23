"Insanely good deal for us even with Muncy's down year" "Absolute steal" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans in awe of Max Muncy's contract extension that will keep him with team through 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers have come to terms on a contract extension with two-time All-Star Max Muncy. The deal is for 13.5 million dollars for the 2023 season and a club option for 2024. This is a great deal for both sides, who are willing to bet that the down year from Muncy is only temporary.

The Dodgers announced the contract information via Twitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with IF Max Muncy on a one-year contract extension for $13.5 million for the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season for $10 million with incentives.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans loved seeing that their versatile infielder would be with the team for at least another season.

Jake @MarkPriorRBW



He's gonna be at least a .800 OPS guy the next 2 years that can play 3 different infield positions.



He's gonna be at least a .800 OPS guy the next 2 years that can play 3 different infield positions.

His ceiling is also 35-40 HR power and a .900+ OPS.

Since Muncy was a member of the 2020 World Series team, there is an emotional factor to his extension as well.

Andres Mata @andresxmata

Dodgers fans, like all of us, are still waiting for word on a potential extension for Trea Turner. Despite that, this is news that is still worthy of celebration.

Vanier Crowd @CrowdVanier @Dodgers That's a really nice deal. For all those saying "sign Trea" on this post...show some respect. Max Muncy deserves praise, he's not an afterthought

The Dodgers have one of the most stacked rosters in the entire MLB. Being able to keep them all together will require a herculean effort, but will keep them ahead of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

bpmdodger @bpmdodger

As long as Muncy returns to his All-Star form for the upcoming postseason and 2023 season, this is a great deal for the Dodgers.

Mario Salinas @salinasmario2

It seems that this Los Angeles Dodgers team is incapable of losing either on the field or in contract negotiations.

Adam(GalloRBW)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers

If not for this down year, Muncy would have commanded a much higher value. In a way, this slump was to the benefit of the Dodgers.

Bryan @USCOracle

The team clearly looked at Max Muncy's value in the macro sense rather than the micro, which is almost always the right decision.

Gillyking @Gillyking @Dodgers All the naysayers based on this years # s.. This season's stats are far from the real Muncy values. Both parties got a good deal here. Surprised @ the Team option tho. Max may have wanted that option instead. Go Max Now go pay Trea

As if the Dodgers fanbase did not have enough reason to be optimistic, this contract extension contributed to their high hopes.

Spencer cheney @SpencerCheney @Dodgers Awesome news!! Max is the enforcer on this team, the Texan comes out in him quickly. Glad to see he will continue to wear the Blue! GO BLUE

The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to lock down a supremely versatile player in Max Muncy, who could be a key player in the coming seasons.

Max Muncy could be one of the best value deals on the Los Angeles Dodgers

Divisional Series - Washington Nationals v Dodgers - Game Five

13.5 million dollars may be a lot of money, but 13.5 million dollars for the services of an MLB All-Star is extremely inexpensive. If Max Muncy returns to that high level of play that he is capable of, his value will be nearly unmatched.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are perennial contenders in the MLB, and contracts like this are part of why. Finding value in players who are slumping, while simultaneously rewarding loyalty. It not only makes them a winning team, but a team that players want to play for.

