Inside Ashley Kelly's successful 'Ohtake 17' campaign that earned Dodgers reliever's wife a glittering Porsche from Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking news to the Los Angeles Dodgers was enough to grab headlines all across the globe, but the Japanese superstar is once again in the news, this time for his affluent gift for his new teammate's wife.

Veteran Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly's wife was left speechless after her husband's new teammate gifted her a brand-new Porsche after his record deal with the Dodgers.

But it's no surprise that Joe's wife Ashley received a heartfelt gift from the Japanese two-way phenom as she was at the heart of the Dodgers fan movement to bring the former Angels slugger to the other half of Los Angeles.

Ashley had posted several creative videos via her social media handles, part of her '#Ohtake17 campaign,' in an attempt to woo Ohtani to the Dodgers and it might've worked since the two-time MVP signed for the club earlier this month.

During her 'campaign,' she also offered her husband's No. 17 jersey at the club and even went as far as joining and changing the name of one of her children from Kai to ShoKai.

Joe Kelly vacates jersey number for Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers deal

Following Ohtani's deal with the 2020 World Series winners, the veteran Dodgers pitcher released his No. 17 jersey. The gift from the MLB superstar is probably an acknowledgment of the sacrifice by the veteran pitcher as well.

While Joe Kelly's wife had announced that her husband would forego his jersey number for the two-way phenom, the former Cardinals pitcher had his own reasons for letting go of his jersey. He joked that his number will be retired if the Japanese phenom is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I wasn’t going to give it up to just anybody," Kelly said (via ESPN). "If Shohei keeps performing, he’ll be a future Hall of Famer, and I’ll be able to have my number retired. That’s the closest I’ll get to the Hall of Fame.”

