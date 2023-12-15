Inside Blue Jays star George Springer's former $1,800,000 mansion, a move prompted by privacy issues at his previous residence

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been around the league since 2014 and has won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $20 million, which includes player salaries, endorsement deal and several real estate properties.

Among those properties, Springer has listed one for $1.8 million, which is situated in the urban surroundings of Sienna at 9422 Fox Bend Ln. The 6,117-square-foot abode has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property has a modern French chateau design and is known for frequent wildlife sightings of deer and other animals.

Spanning 6,117 square feet, the model home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms with twin staircases. It also has an expansive game room and theatre area, making it a perfect place to host watch parties.

A crystal-clear pool and a pergola contribute to the resort-like atmosphere in the backyard.

George Springer's former home

After winning the World Series MVP in Houston, the former champion wanted more privacy for his family and wanted to get out of a non-gated community. That's when he called up listing agent Rodney Hamp to buy the gated enclave.

“George called me right after the World Series,” Rodney Hamp, owner of listing group Hamp Team Real Estate. “He needed more privacy as he wasn’t in a gated community.”

Soon after, Hamp called the developers, Toll Brothers, who built the property and already had 18 offers for it.

“I said, ‘Well, would you like to sell it to Geroge Springer?’”- Hamp

George Springer eventually became the proud owner of a former model home in a gated community.

George Springer's MLB career

Having played college baseball for the University of Connecticut, George Springer was selected as the 11th overall pick by the Houston Astros in the 2011 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut on Apr. 16, 2014, against the Kansas City Royals and got his first career hit against pitcher Jeremy Guthrie.

His best season came in 2017, where he earned his first All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger award and went on to be crowned World Series MVP. Springer concluded 2017 with a .283 batting average, 34 home runs and 85 RBI in 140 games. In the postseason, across 18 appearances, he hit .292 with 21 hits, six home runs, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.

George Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Jan. 23, 2021. He serves as a leadoff hitter with the team and is looking to replicate his postseason form with the Astros in Toronto.

