Inside Cardinals ownership's appeal to taxpayers to cover costs of ambitious Busch Stadium renovation

Since 2006, the Busch Stadium has been a fixture of the downtown St. Louis skyline. However, now that the Cardinals' ownership has determined that the site is in need of a makeover, taxpayers may end up footing the bill.

According to the River City Journalism Fund, the Cardinals organization is intent on making significant renovations to the park, which boasts a capacity of over 47,000. The report stipulated that owner William DeWitt Jr. will appeal to the government to cover some or all of the costs.

"New: The Cardinals are gearing up for a big ask for more public funding for Busch Stadium. The team president compares the potential scale of the project to two other franchises that each obtained more than $500M in public funds for stadium upgrades" - River Front Times

According to DeWitt, the St. Louis Cardinals contributed about $43 million in tax revenue to the state of Missouri in 2022, and over $540 million since the opening of the new venue in 2006. Apart from this argument, the 82-year old businessman is also equipped with some shining examples of team's receiving public money in times past.

In 1966, DeWitt Jr. was part of an investment group that purchased the Cincinnati Reds. Two years later, the group secured a deal in which local governments would purchase the stadium and lease it to the team for a percentage of annual revenue. DeWitt sold his share in the team soon thereafter.

In 1989, DeWitt entered an agreement with a group of investors, including future president George W. Bush, to buy the Texas Rangers. The group then threatened to move the team away from their home in Arlington if the city government didn't provide funds for a new stadium. After $135 million was secured, The Ballpark in Arlington opened in 1994.

When the Busch Stadium entered the planning stages in the early 2000s, the total cost of $665 million was funded through a combination of private bonds, bank loans, and a long-term deal from the city of St. Louis.

However, it appears as though William DeWitt Jr. has no guarantees of more government funds coming his way.

William DeWitt Jr's appeal for funding of Busch Stadium renovation follows familiar trend

In recent years, several MLB teams have secured lucrative state funding on account of the purported value that will be brought to their respective markets.

For instance, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo greenlighted some $380 million in public funds to be used towards the construction of the new MLB stadium in Las Vegas. Per the River Front Times, DeWitt Jr. said of the Busch Stadium renovation:

“(It will)revitalize downtown and be a sound, solid investment for all Missourians”

Whether or not DeWitt will get the money he asked for, the fact remains that MLB teams getting money from governments seems to have become the rule, rather than an exception.

