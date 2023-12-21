Inside Dodgers star Jason Heyward's $3,300,000 Atlanta mansion featuring a stylish den with billiard room and wet bar

Though past his prime, outfielder Jason Heyward fulfilled an important role for the LA Dodgers this season. Indeed, it was enough for the Dodgers to ink the 34-year-old to a one-year deal worth $9 million for 2024.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Heyward was able to get it done in both the outfield and the batter's box. 2023 saw the New Jersey native connect for 15 home runs and 40 RBIs, hitting .269/.340/.473 in his best offensive campaign since 2019.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A first-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2007, Heyward spent the first five years of his career in Atlanta. In 2014, he signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Braves, which was Heyward's first non-arbitration MLB deal.

On the heels of the contract, Heyward purchased a home in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Even after he left the Braves by virtue of a November 2017 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, Heyward kept the property for some years after.

The 7,777 square-foot home featured cozy interiors fitted with wide-plank hardwood and shiplap walls. With seven bathrooms, bedrooms and fireplaces, the home was the perfect place for the outfielder to unwind in between games with the Braves.

Via Georgia MLS

Via Georgia MLS

Via Georgia MLS

Via Georgia MLS

After trying to sell the house in 2016, Heyward took it off the market after failing to secure an adequate buyer. In 2020, the home was re-listed, this time for $2.8 million. It was sold to an unnamed buyer for an unnamed price.

A 2016 World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs, Heyward married his girlfriend, Vedrana, in 2021. Although Atlanta gave Heyward some of the best playing days of his career, it is likely that he was ultimately glad to have the home off of his hands.

Jason Heyward will likely be prioritizing his forever home for the future

As seen with Heyward, selling a house is not always easy, even when you are a millionaire MLB player. Although the veteran outfielder was able to offload this property, it likely taught him some valuable lessons.

After being granted another year in LA, Heyward and his wife will likely be looking to settle into their forever home. Hopefully, they will not need to go through the ordeal of listing for a long time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.