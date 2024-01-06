Inside MLB legend Barry Bonds' luxurious $88,475 Ford Bronco Raptor's epic transformation ft. manager system with color display 

It has been almost a year now since MLB legend Barry Bonds showed off his luxurious $88,475 Ford Bronco Raptor's sick transformation with state-of-the-art modifications. Having amassed a fortune worth $100 million from his exceptional playing days, the San Francisco Giants legendary slugger had his car jacked up by the Rhino Adventure Gear company, who shared the new look of the car. The reel was shared by the company on its Instagram account and it took the internet by storm, prompting reactions from both baseball and motorcar fans.

Barry Bonds was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1985 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 1986. He slowly established himself as one of the best hitters in the league, but his career took off after he joined the San Francisco Giants on a record deal in 1993. He went on to become one of the most decorated players in Giants history, winning three NL Hank Aaron awards, seven NL MVPs, 12 Silver Sluggers, eight Golden Gloves and a two-time NL batting champion and home run leader. After his retirement in 2007, his No. 25 jersey was retired by the Giants.

Despite having some trouble with the MLB after his playing days due to allegations of steroid use, Bonds went on to become the hitting coach of the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2016 season. However, he was relieved of his duties after a single season. Since then, he has enjoyed his retired life and made the news again due to the modifications on his Ford Bronco. New additions to the car include a new manager system with a color display feeding the batteries along with new lighting, storage and compressor. The company behind the transformation, Rhino Adventure Gear, shared videos of the new look on Instagram soon after its delivery:

Barry Bonds missed out on Baseball Hall of Fame despite 10 years of nominations

MLB legend Barry Bonds has learned the hard way that no matter what career you have in the major leagues, once you're associated with the use of PEDs, your legacy is forever stained. The San Francisco Giants slugger has recorded one of the greatest careers ever in the major leagues, but fell short of the Baseball Hall of Fame after 10 years of eligibility.

The reason for this has been pointed to his alleged use of steroids, which discouraged voters from inducting him into baseball's history.

