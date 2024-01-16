Inside Philadelphia Phillies' $43,300,000 BayCare Ballpark, a Floridian architectural masterpiece boasting bi-level bullpens

BayCare Ballpark is the official spring training facility of the Philadelphia Phillies. Lying roughly 1,064 miles south of Citizens Bank Park in Philadephia, the site is the team's third spring training ground, and has housed them for the pre-season since 2004.

Construction commenced in 2002, after it was determined that Jack Russell Memorial Stadium, which had housed the team since 1955, was falling into disrepair. It was opened in March 2004 at a cost of $28 million, which is akin to $43.3 million is today.

"Bradenton Marauders vs. Clearwater Threshers. Single-A Minor League Baseball BayCare Ballpark" - This Day in Tampa Sports History

The first game played at BayCare Ballpark saw the Phillies defeat the New York Yankees by a score of 5-1 on March 4, 2004. It was the first time that fans were able to witness the newest spring training park in action. In June 2012, Tropical Storm Debby swept over, filling the playing surface with water.

Additional seating for fans is not the only thing to be found in the park. A tiki-hut in left field gives fans the chance to unwind and view the game from the shade. Moreover, several picnic areas and a kid's play area ensure that an outing to the field can be a family affair.

"Better than corned beef and cabbage: Delco’s at BayCare Ballpark" - Todd Zolecki

The tropical setting is part of the Paul Owens Training Facility at Carpenter Complex. Opened as Carpenter Field in 1967, the complex now has four fields, each named after a Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Fame player.

In 2013, the Phillies opened the first indoor climate-controlled training center at a cost of $4 million and can be used year round. The team's Single-A affiliate, the Clearwater Threshers, play at BayCare during the year.

Laidback atmosphere of BayCare Ballpark reflective of spring training spirit

A short drive away from Dunedin, where the Toronto Blue Jays play, BayCare has the perfect combination of state-of-the-art facilities, and a relaxed Floridian feel.

In just over a month, players from the Phillies will yet again descend on the setting, undoubtedly keen to rectify the shortcomings of the 2023 campaign.

With some big names set to be in the mix, keep an eye on the events at BayCare that are set to kick off their preseason with a game against the Yankees on Feb. 25.

