Hayden Dorfman, a 10-year-old kid, wore his powder blue Bryce Harper jersey to the game on Thursday in hopes of getting the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder to sign it. To his amazement, Dorfman received Harper's helmet in its place, which Harper later signed. The fifth-grader from Voorhees, New Jersey, wore his newest and most valued possession throughout the entire evening.

The incident occurred after Harper was ejected from the game following an argument with an umpire. As he was walking off in anger, Harper threw his helmet into the stands, which happened to fall near Dorfman and his father, who quickly scooped it up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This rocks"

Instagram was abuzz with Dorfman's helmet grab from Bryce Harper and posted several comments:

One commented: "So happy a kid got this" while the other wrote: "Will be passed down from generation to generation"

"Lucky" "I’m so glad he caught it and not some 40 year old collector who’d sell it for a fortune"

"That’s what it’s all about. Bryce is the man" "Bryce is the greatest for this. My favorite player"

Fan reactions.

Bryce Harper: "They might see me for the last time this year"

The kid unsurprisingly could not stop smiling as his day was made but Harper wasn't happy as he got ejected in the first place.

Pirates Phillies Baseball

Harper said he anticipated a letter and penalties from Major League Baseball to follow his ejection. The well-liked first baseman expressed regret over being benched in the home finale, which was perhaps also some fans' final opportunity to watch him play this year:

“I never want to get thrown out of a game. I never want to be on that side of it and make somebody’s night in that situation, because this was our last game at home in the regular season. Not many of these people are going to be able to afford tickets to a postseason game.

"It’s a very tough ticket to get, especially with what we have right here. Getting thrown out of a game like that, it’s not fun. They might see me for the last time this year. I don’t like that.”

Harper, one of the most highly anticipated draft picks in recent memory, has been called a "five-tool player." In the 2010 MLB draft, the Washington Nationals picked Harper with the No. 1 pick.

On April 28, 2012, at the age of 19, he made his MLB debut with the Nationals. Being the youngest position player to participate in an All-Star Game, Harper was chosen for the 2012 All-Star Game.