"Instead of airing people out, have their backs" - Yankees' Alex Verdugo on rocky relationship with Red Sox manager Alex Cora

Veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo appears to be excited about his fresh start with the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old joins the third team of his career after being acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

Although Verdugo was reportedly angered by the trade, he has recently said in an interview that he is excited to work with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The outfielder had praise for Boone, saying that he has watched him support his players when arguing with umpires.

"I'm very excited to work with Aaron (Boone). I see how he has his player's backs. The one that really gets out to me is when he's like 'These guys are savages!'" This was Alex Verdugo's response when asked about his rocky relationship with Red Sox manager Alex Cora" - @TalkinYanks

The former Red Sox outfielder and his then-manager, Alex Cora, did not see eye-to-eye throughout his four-year tenure with the club. In his recent interview, Verdugo took a shot at Cora by saying that he believes that "instead of airing people out, have their backs."

This is something that he is excited about when discussing New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Verdugo recalled a moment when a heated Aaron Boone told an umpire that his players were savages, defending them throughout the exchange.

Alex Verdugo will be looking to help the Yankees return to World Series contention

The veteran outfielder is one piece of an impressive offseason so far for the New York Yankees. Verdugo will join an already impressive roster that features the likes of former American League MVP Aaron Judge and World Series champion Anthony Rizzo.

Joining Verdugo on the new-look New York Yankees is superstar slugger Juan Soto. The ultra-talented Soto, along with Trent Grisham, were traded to the Yankees in a massive deal that saw the Friars receive Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higashioka.

"As solid as he's been, I feel like there's maybe more in there, too." Aaron Boone talks about having Juan Soto in the Yankees' lineup and what he can do" - @snyyankees

Although the Yankees have revamped their outfield, they are expected to pursue several other notable players this offseason, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jordan Montgomery.

