"International bae" - Randy Johnson's daughter Willow captures ex-ufc star striking a goofy pose by the Aegean Sea

MLB legend Randy Johnson has five children, four of whom are with his wife, Lisa. One of those children, Willow, is a professional volleyball player. She currently competes for AO Markopoulo Revoil, a Greek club.
On Saturday, Willow posted a snap of Bryan Battle on her Instagram story. Battle was dressed casually and held a drink in his hand. He was by the seaside of the Aegean Sea near Porto Rafti, a resort town in Greece. His pose appeared goofy, with a wry smile, possibly due to the candid nature of the snap.
"International Bae," Willow captioned the post.
Battle won The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight Tournament in 2021. He fought nine times in the UFC, but the promotion released him in late August due to successive weight misses.
Battle appears to be a close friend of Willow. On Battle's 31st birthday on September 21, Willow shared a collage of snaps of them together on her Instagram story.
"Happy birthday to the GOAT! Have the best birthday ever old man," she captioned the post.
Moreover, Willow was with Bryan Battle at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas in late May. Battle shared multiple snaps from that evening on his Instagram. Willow, who wore an elegant red dress, appeared in two of the snaps.
She posed with Battle and Aljamain Sterling, the former UFC bantamweight champion, in one of the snaps. In the other, Battle and Willow were with Forrest Griffin, the former UFC light heavyweight champion.
Randy Johnson's daughter Willow reacts to Bryan Battle's upcoming fight
After Bryan Battle's release from the UFC, Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championships swiftly swooped him, offering him a fight against Derik de Freitas. Battle won the fight by TKO in the first round.
On Wednesday, DBZ announced Battle's second fight for the promotion, against Nick Kohring on October 30. Reacting to the news, Randy Johnson's daughter Willow shared the DBZ's social media post on her Instagram story.
"Ayeeee," she captioned the post.
Bryan Battle has competed nine times in the UFC, winning seven bouts, losing once, and having one no-contest, giving him a 7-1 [1] record. That record alone would not suggest the promotion would release him.
However, that turned out to be the case, as Battle had missed weight on multiple occasions. He failed to make the welterweight limit for his UFC 310 matchup against Randy Brown and again for his scheduled middleweight fight against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319, which ultimately did not materialize.