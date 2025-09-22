Randy Johnson's daughter Willow sends a sweet birthday message to the ex-UFC star, sharing adorable snaps highlighting their friendship

MLB legend Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, is a close friend of Bryan Battle, a mixed martial artist. On Sunday, Battle turned 30 years old, and Willow sent him a sweet message.
On the same day, Willow shared an Instagram story featuring a collage of four snaps, all of which showed her with Battle.
"Happy birthday to the GOAT! Have the best birthday ever old man," she captioned the post.
In the top left image, Battle wore a casual tee featuring a visible graphic on the front, paired with relaxed-fit pants and white sneakers. Willow sported a light-colored top, distressed jeans, and dark shoes.
Willow wore a black crop top, denim shorts, and tall black boots, layered with an oversized jacket in the top right image. Battle opted for a dark graphic hoodie or jacket, loose-fitting pants, and white sneakers. The duo struck a humorous pose.
The bottom left image showed them in a store, possibly an athletic wear shop. Willow wore a dark long-sleeved top, a cap, and pants. Battle chose a dark, short-sleeved top with dark pants.
Willow wore a white t-shirt featuring a pink Power Ranger graphic in the bottom right image, while Battle wore an oversized white t-shirt with a green Power Ranger graphic, camouflage-patterned cargo trousers, and a wide-brimmed hat.
Battle is currently signed with the Professional Fighters League. He previously competed in the UFC, having won The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight Tournament.
Bryan Battle reacts to Randy Johnson's daughter posing in a bikini
Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, currently plays for AO Markopoulo Revoil, a Greek volleyball club. She often takes time to explore different parts of Greece and recently enjoyed a visit to the waters around Aegina.
On Tuesday, Willow shared highlights from her trip with her volleyball teammates, Květa Grabovská and Tali Marmen, on her Instagram. The cover image showed Willow sitting gracefully on a boat, wearing a mint-colored bikini.
Subsequent snaps mainly featured Willow. Images of the three women in the water were also there.
"😍🔥," Bryan Battle commented on the post.
"🥰🫶🏼," Willow responded.
Bryan Battle's last MMA fight was at UFC 310, defeating Randy Brown by split decision. Battle had missed weight for the welterweight matchup, and the bout proceeded at 175lbs catchweight. Soon after the fight, the UFC released him.