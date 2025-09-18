Randy Johnson's daughter Willow dons a mint green bikini while cooling off in the clear waters of the Saronic Gulf on a sunny day

MLB legend Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, is a volleyball player. Last month, Willow joined the AO Markopoulo Revoil, a Greek club. Since she arrived in the Helenic Republic, the 27-year-old often found time exploring and enjoying the country.On Tuesday, Willow shared a multi-snap Instagram post highlighting her fun day on Aegina, a Greek island in the Saronic Gulf. In the cover image, she sat on a boat wearing a misty pearl hoop bikini from the popular swimwear brand Hunza G. She also accessorized the look with sunglasses.&quot;Boat days on the island🏝️⛵️,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile she struck a sideways pose in the first snap, the second showed her smiling cheerfully at the camera. Another image captured her climbing back onto the boat from the water, while a different shot featured her swimming with eye goggles on.The post also included a group photo with her teammates, Tali Marmen and Květa Grabovská. Two snaps captured the serene beauty of the sea.Last week, Willow shared moments from her time in Markópoulo on Instagram. Located near Athens, the town is known for its traditional atmosphere and scenic landscapes. The post highlighted her time on the sea, fun outings with friends, nightlife, and volleyball training sessions.Volleyball superstar and MMA phenom reacts to Randy Johnson's daughter's postAmong the many who commented on Randy Johnson's daughter's Instagram post were Bethania de la Cruz and Bryan Battle. Cruz is a 39-year-old volleyball superstar who has won multiple gold medals for the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Battle is a former UFC welterweight, currently signed with the PFL.&quot; 😍😍😍,&quot; Cruz reacted.&quot;😍🔥,&quot; Battle reacted.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/willowj4]Randy Johnson's daughter and de la Cruz have competed on the same teams in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball league. The Dominican native holds the all-time points record, having recorded 4,652 in the 2022 edition.Bryan Battle also has a connection with Johnson's daughter. Back in May, they linked up, posing with Aljamain Sterling for a snap from the Red Rock Casino Resort &amp; Spa. At the time, Battle was still with the UFC. The promotion released him last month after successive weight misses.