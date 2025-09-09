  • home icon
Randy Johnson's daughter Willow strikes captivating pose in a stylish blue bikini while enjoying the crystal-clear Greek waters

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 09, 2025 13:20 GMT
Randy Johnson's daughter Willow strikes captivating pose [Image Source: Instagram/willowj4]

Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, signed with AO Markopoulo, a Greek volleyball club, in August. Willow has been enjoying her time in the Hellenic Republic, along with her volleyball teammates.

On Sunday, Johnson's daughter shared several snaps on Instagram. The cover image featured Willow in a striking blue bikini with a bandeau-style top and high-waisted bottoms, posing at the edge of the Aegean Sea near Markópoulo, Attiki.

She completed the look with sunglasses and posed confidently, resting her left hand near the side of the frame of her glasses while placing the other behind her head.

"bits and pieces of Greece so far⭐️🇬🇷," Willow captioned the post.
The second image of the post showed Willow holding a gyro, the popular Greek dish, in her hand. The following snap captured her with two of her AO Markopoulo teammates, all in bikinis. Willow wore blue, Tali Marmen opted for brown and Chloe Walker chose green.

Up next was a selfie of Willow in her team uniform, followed by a picture of her with two teammates in an ice bath to heal their feet. Then came another snap of Willow in a bikini, this time not in blue but in a L'AGENCE Alexandria colorblock bikini top paired with high-waisted bottoms. A similar image appeared later in the post.

Most of the subsequent snaps showed Willow in a chic polka-dot two-piece outfit. One of these was a mirror selfie that also featured Walker, Marmen and Květa Grabovská.

The carousel rounded out with scenic glimpses from Greece, featuring the island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea, the Acropolis of Athens illuminated at night, and Loukoumades, the beloved traditional Greek dessert.

Ex-UFC star reacts to Randy Johnson's daughter's look

Among the many who commented on Willow Johnson's Instagram post was Bryan Battle, a former UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] fighter. Battle, who won The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight Tournament, was let go by the promotion in August due to multiple weight misses.

On Randy Johnson's daughter's post, Battle reacted with three emojis, which garnered a response from Willow.

"🔥🔥🔥," Battle reacted.
"🥰🥰," Willow responded.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/willowj4]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/willowj4]

Following his release from the UFC, Battle fought at DBX 3 on August 29, defeating Derik de Freitas by technical knockout. A few days after the impressive victory, Batlle signed a multi-year contract with the PFL [Professional Fighters League], a rival MMA promotion of the UFC.

Edited by Krutik Jain
