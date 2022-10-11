"Introducing the BAT CHAMPION of the MAJOR LEAGUE American League 2022" - Gladys Arraez's shoutout for husband Luis Arraez after the Minnesota Twins utility player took home the American League batting title

Last week, Minnesota Twins utility player Luis Arraez took home the American League batting title with a .316 average. Luis' victory also marked the Minnesota Twins’ first batting title since 2009.

Happy about his remarkable achievement of beating New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, Luis said:

"It feels amazing. This is one of my goals. I'm living my dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this. I just want to say thanks to my hitting coach, Frank Valdez, and to Nelson Cruz."

He added:

"When I got to the DR, my hitting coach said, 'Hey, let's work hard, and then you've got the batting title.' I did it. I want to give this to him, to Twins fans, to my family, and to every person who supported me. I want to give them this."

Luis' partner Gladys Penalver Arraez was super proud of his husband's achievement and took to Instagram to hype Luis up. Gladys posted a slew of photos of them and captioned the post, writing:

"Introducing the BAT CHAMPION of the MAJOR LEAGUE American League 2022."

Luis and Gladys are currently parenting two daughters, Emma Luisana and Esther. The pair turned up at the MLB All-Star Game with their daughters in June 2022.

Minnesota Twins faced backlash from New York Yankees fans because of a Twitter post about Luis Arraez trolling Aaron Judge

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has reigned in the American League regarding home runs and RBI in the 2022 MLB season. However, his batting average of .311 fell five points short of Arraez's .316 mark.

MLB team Minnesota Twins grabbed the opportunity and took to Twitter to post a fun tribute to their utility player Luis Arraez by taking a dig at Aaron Judge.

The Twins posted a photo of Luis Arraez and captioned it:

"All Arraez!!!"

"All Arreaz" mimicked "All Rise", a catchphrase synonymous with Aaron Judge in the MLB sphere. New York Yankees fans were quick to respond to the troll.

It seems like the Minnesota Twins were up for some light-hearted fun, but Yankees fans were not in the mood.

