  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Investigate Nestor Cortes immediately"; "Hasn’t recovered from choking vs Dodgers" - Fans throw shade as Yankees crush 4 1st-inning homers

"Investigate Nestor Cortes immediately"; "Hasn’t recovered from choking vs Dodgers" - Fans throw shade as Yankees crush 4 1st-inning homers

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Mar 29, 2025 18:26 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Nestor Cortes &amp; New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge
Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Nestor Cortes & New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge

Former New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes spent five seasons in the Bronx. However, the Bronx Bombers traded him and Caleb Durbin for elite closer Devin Williams.

Ad

On Saturday, Cortes found himself on the mound against his former team, and it did not go well. He got lit up in the first inning, giving up a home run to Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Austin Wells.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Yankees were able to get out to a quick 4-0 lead by the first inning. That was not the first impression Cortes was trying to make in front of his new fans, but his former club was all over him.

Fans were quick to throw shade at the lefty. Some even pointed to Cortes potentially colluding with his former team with the disastrous first inning he had on Saturday.

"Investigate Nestor Cortes immediately" one fan posted.
Ad
Ad
"Bro hasn't recovered from choking vs the Dodgers lmao" said another.
Ad
"It's getting disrespectful in the Bronx" said another.

Yankee Stadium is a place Cortes should feel comfortable. Instead, he has put his team in quite a hole early and has looked shaky on the bumop.

"When you play MLB The Show on rookie" said another.
"This is insane" said another.
"Home Run Derby Baby!" said another.

Yankees fans sure are happy to see their team put on such a powerful display early. They have had no trouble putting runs on the scoreboard, even without Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup.

Ad

Yankees players were seeing the ball well against Nestor Cortes on Saturday

New York Yankees - Austin Wells (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Yankees - Austin Wells (Photo via IMAGN)

While the Yankees had their foot on the gas pedal, the Brewers were able to get some runs back in the second inning. They scored three runs in the second thanks to some timely hitting and a throwing error from Max Fried on the mound.

Ad

However, as the Bronx Bombers held a one-run lead in the bottom of the second, they soon extended it. Anthony Volpe mashed a three-run home run that scored Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

This team was seeing the ball extremely well against Nestor Cortes. It was almost as if he was tipping his pitches because the Yanks were all over him. He lasted just two innings before being pulled. Cortes ended his day with eight earned runs on six hits while walking five batters.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी