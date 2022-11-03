New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez disapproves of MLB players using iPads in the dugout and prefers that they concentrate on the game. In a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros game during the World Series, A-Rod said:

"iPad promotes narcissism and selfishness.”

Rodriguez is one of the greatest players of all time. He made his MLB debut in 1994 and retired in 2016.

A-Rod once admitted that he broke MLB rules and made the error when he was in his 30s and he wants young people to learn from his mistakes.

“I made that mistake. I was more in my late 30s, and it was out of desperation to get back on the field and play. I was hoping a lot of these young kids learn from my debacle and my mistakes. I have gone to the lowest ground, have gone to ground zero.” – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez also criticized the Houston Astros for allegedly showing no remorse after their wrongdoing from 2017 was exposed. A-Rod spoke about the Astros players' lack of discipline after it was uncovered that they had been employing a camera to record pitching signs during their World Series-winning season.

Rodriguez was involved in the biogenesis scandal in 2013.

Alex Rodriguez admitted to using steroids in 2009, received the longest suspension in MLB history

According to Rodriguez, he started taking over-the-counter medications to treat his persistent back discomfort and improve his batting average. He was impressionable and young.

Championship Series - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Game 4.

After an appeal, the initial 211-game suspension was reduced to 162, but he was still sidelined for the entire 2014 season for the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez, who is recognized as one of MLB's best players, played for the Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners over the course of 22 seasons.

He has received numerous awards, including three American League MVP titles, 10 Silver Slugger medals and two Gold Gloves. Alex Rodriguez was an All-Star 14 times.

