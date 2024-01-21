Is Aaron Judge a Bucs fan? Exploring Yankees star's NFL allegiance

Aaron Judge appeared at the NFL Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. During the game, the star outfielder was seen sporting Tampa Bay colors.

This is not the first time the world has seen Judge being a Tampa Bay faithful. In 2022, he was spotted rocking a Buccaneers jersey and talking to Tom Brady, the quarterback for the team at the time.

In the picture, Aaron Judge is wearing a Mike Evans jersey. The two struck up a friendship, and during the 2022 season, Evans wore a Judge jersey after a 2022 October victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

It is safe to say that Judge is a Bucs fan, which will not make Yankees fans too happy. But you cannot blame him for not wanting to root for one of the New York football teams. The two went a combined 13-21 this season and missed the playoffs.

Aaron Judge was a football star before choosing to focus on baseball after high school

Like many other professional baseball players, Yankees star Aaron Judge was a multisport athlete in high school. He played baseball, basketball, and football for Linden High School in California.

He was listed as a wide receiver on the football team, which makes sense given his large frame. Judge set a school record for most touchdowns in a season with 17.

He certainly had the ability to play football at the next level but chose baseball after graduating high school. Multiple schools recruited him to be a tight end, including Notre Dame, but he ultimately chose to play baseball for Fresno State University.

It begs the question, what could have been if Judge had chosen football over baseball?

