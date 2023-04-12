Is Aaron Judge signed with Jordan Brand? Yankees star’s various endorsements deals

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge recently signed with Jordan Brand for their pair of sneakers. He has also been associated with many other endorsements in the past.

With that said, let’s take a look at all the endorsement deals by the current Yankees captain.

Right on the heels of Aaron Judge signing a nine-year $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, he also joined Nike’s Jordan Brand for their sneakers. He followed in the footsteps of former baseball player Derek Jeter. However, this isn’t the only endorsement deal that Judge has signed in his career.

In 2018, he signed an endorsement deal with Adidas to wear their cleats and apparel on the field. While the details of the deal were not disclosed, it was considered to be one of the biggest endorsement deals. However, the relationship between Judge and Adidas has since changed and the baseball star has moved on to other companies.

Last summer, Judge wore apparel made by other companies like Nike batting gloves and New Balance cleats, making them part of his endorsement deal.

It is expected that Judge’s deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand will stay longer than that of Adidas. Hopefully, he will also endorse more companies in the future.

Aaron Judge's career earnings

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season.

Aaron Judge is one of the best players that the New York Yankees have. He has earned a total of $74, 315,671 so far in his MLB career.

That means he has earned a total of $122, 431 per game with an average salary of $9,289, 459 per year from his rookie career in 2015 till the present time.

It is expected that Judge will continue to play more games and earn more throughout his career.

