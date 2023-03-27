Anthony Volpe is making waves in the MLB. He was recently named on the New York Yankees’ Opening Day roster and was seen celebrating the announcement with his family in the dugout at Steinbrenner Field.

MLB fans are now curious to learn more about the rookie phenom's ethnicity. Volpe was selected by the Bronx Bombers with the 30th overall selection of the 2019 MLB draft.

Volpe has a mixed ancestry. His mother, Isabella, is an anesthesiologist from the Philippines while his urologist father, Michael, is of Italian ancestry. Thus, Anthony Volpe is of Italian heritage.

According to Michael, Anthony's talent was evident from a very young age.

"When he was 15 he played against the Japanese National Team in Japan, on their field on national TV,’’ Michael Volpe told the New Jersey Hills in 2022. “He had a great game.

“Just the pressure to make that team (is a lot). Thousands of kids try out, multiple tryouts, the 18-and- Under team was a two-year tryout. Every single ground ball can make or break you.’’

Anthony Volpe will be Yankees' youngest Opening Day starter in 27 years

New York Yankees rookie sensation Anthony Volpe will be the team's youngest Opening Day starter since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in 1996.

Jeter was 21 years and 281 days old when he started on Opening Day, while Volpe will accomplish the feat at the age of 21 years and 336 days.

After hearing about the Yankees' decision, Volpe said he was speechless with excitement.

"My heart was beating pretty hard, but I don’t know, I don’t really have too many words right now. It just feels amazing. I’m just so excited. It’s hard for me to put it into words. When I got word that they were outside, to have that moment with them is something I’ll never forget."

On March 30, Volpe will play against the San Francisco Giants.

