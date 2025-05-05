Is Anthony Volpe playing today against Padres? MLB insider gives major update on injured Yankees star

Anthony Volpe has long been tabbed as the next great franchise shortstop for the New York Yankees. While it might be unfair to put so much pressure on a young player, Volpe has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his short MLB career and looks to have all of the tools to excel in the Majors for years to come.

It has been a roller coaster season for Anthony Volpe so far in 2025, posting a .233 batting average with 5 home runs, 19 RBI, and a .768 OPS. While some of his numbers leave something to be desired, that has been the least of the New York Yankees' concerns.

During Saturday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Volpe heard a "pop" in his shoulder after a diving play. While Volpe was able to stay in the game, he was out of the lineup on Sunday, prompting some to wonder if a stint on the IL was coming up.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Volpe may not have only avoided a serious injury but appears on track to return to the Yankees lineup on Monday. The talented shortstop underwent X-rays and an MRI on Sunday and looks to have avoided anything major.

"The Yankees are cautiously optimistic that Anthony Volpe will be back at shortstop for them in tonight's showcase game against the Padres... It was over the weekend when he initially injured that shoulder diving for a ball. He did not play on Sunday as a result... They are cautiously optimistic that he is going to play," Morosi explained on the latest episode of MLB Network's Insider Corner.

Anthony Volpe's positive update comes in the wake of yet another prominent injury for the Yankees

The optimistic update regarding Anthony Volpe is welcoming, especially considering the fact that the team just placed fellow infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain. This injury is expected to keep him sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks, which makes the update on Volpe even more important.

Like Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been inconsistent at times this season but is a major piece of the New York Yankees lineup. This is just the latest injury obstacle that the team has had to deal with this season as they have been without the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Gil, and DJ LeMahieu all year, not to mention a season-ending injury to Gerrit Cole during Spring Training.

