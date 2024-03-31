Is Anthony Volpe playing tonight against Houston Astros - March 31, exploring details behind Yankees shortstop's absence

Anthony Volpe has been playing quite well to start the season. The shortstop altered his swing from last year and had a terrific Spring Training. That was paying dividends in the first three games, as he compiled a home run and a 1.371 OPS. Is he playing in the finale against the Houston Astros?

Anthony Volpe is not playing against the Astros. He has come down with a stomach illness, so he's a late scratch from the lineup. He had been penciled in to play shortstop again, but he has been removed about half an hour before game time. He will likely only miss this game, though.

Anthony Volpe removed from lineup at last minute

Anthony Volpe, last year's Gold Glove winner at shortstop, has been removed from the lineup. He is not going to play the finale against Houston as his team searches for a sweep. Reports don't say whether or not he'd be available off the bench, but the fourth game of the entire season hardly necessitates playing sick players.

YES Network reporter Jack Curry, who has the inside scoop on the Yanks, cautioned Yankees fans to breathe easy. They've been wracked by injuries, and losing their star shortstop would be detrimental to the team's impressive start.

In his place, the New York Yankees will slide red-hot Oswaldo Cabrera (343 OPS+ to start the season) to shortstop. At third base, last-minute trade acquisition Jon Berti will make his anticipated Yanks debut.

This is all also impacted by DJ LeMahieu's absence. He has been on IL with a broken foot, which led to Cabrera playing. Now, he's so valuable to the lineup with his current form that he's going to slide into the vacated spot left by Volpe.

Anthony Volpe was scratched from today's lineup

Volpe's absence is not ideal for the team, as he plays exceptional defense at shortstop and was hitting so well. However, Cabrera is a very capable defender at tons of positions, and Berti was an addition many fans wanted to see play before Cabrera started hitting so well.

