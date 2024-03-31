"Let’s bring out the brooms" - Yankees fans feeling confident of sweep as lineup for series finale against Astros drops

The New York Yankees are the comeback kings of the 2024 season, and it has them on the verge of an impressive sweep. Even if they're not able to win the fourth game against the Houston Astros, going on the road and taking three of four without their ace or starting third baseman is impressive. However, Yankees fans are feeling confident that they can in fact get the sweep.

The lineup has been clutch so far, as all three wins have involved a late comeback. They're undefeated thanks in large part to timely hitting by a lot of players, and the lineup for this finale has fans excited.

That lineup begins with Gleyber Torres, a red-hot Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge to start things off. Soto has been crucial to the wins, and the rest of the lineup behind those three has fans feeling like a sweep is more than possible.

The rest of the lineup sees Anthony Rizzo followed by:

Giancarlo Stanton

Alex Verdugo

Anthony Volpe

Jose Trevino

Oswaldo Cabrera

Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound to try and once again silence the Houston bats. Thus far, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon have combined to give up just five earned runs in 15.1 innings of action. The bullpen behind them hasn't given up a single run thus far.

Yankees looking for impressive sweep to open season

There were a lot of reasons to be concerned about the Yankees this season. They shelled out a ton of depth to trade for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, much of it hurting their pitching staff.

The Yankees are thinking sweep

That staff was then destroyed by the injury to Gerrit Cole. DJ LeMahieu was also injured and the Spring Training results were less than inspiring. They also failed to make the playoffs last year, and things didn't seem to be trending positively from there.

As a response, they've opened the season with three impressive wins over the Astros. Even if they can't sweep, that alone is worthy of praise. They trailed by four runs in game one, one run into the seventh inning of game two, and by two runs going into the seventh in game three.

The fact that they emerged with three wins in those games is impressive, and it has them 3-0 for the first time in two decades.

