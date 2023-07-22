The Boston Red Sox game against the New York Mets was suspended after increment rain at Fenway Park. The game was halted in the bottom of the second innings with the home team trailing by one run.

The rain delay matched the pattern that has been going on with Red Sox's Friday games that have been either postponed or delayed. The ground staff brought on the tarp to cover the field as starter Koday Senga was pitching to Alex Verdugo in the fourth.

While the rain continued the management at Fenway Park displayed a small message for the ones in attendance:

“Attention fans, due to severe weather in the area, please take cover in the concourse or under the grandstands immediately. Thank you for your patience.”

Red Sox and Mets to play a doubleheader on Saturday to complete washed-out game

After a delay for more than two hours and official reports from the National Weather Service stating that the rain was likely to continue, the series opener between both the teams was called off. This game will now be concluded on Saturday before the second game of the series begins.

Initially, the second game's start time was set around 4:10 PM on Saturday but with a doubleheader scheduled, that game will be deferred to a late start. Today's game will be played out first starting from 2:10 PM.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be good for admission to the resumed contest at 2:10pm. #FenwayWeather Update: Tonight’s Red Sox-Mets game has been suspended due to rain. The game will resume at 2:10pm at the point when it was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning.Tickets for tonight’s game will be good for admission to the resumed contest at 2:10pm.

The Mets came back into the game in the top of the third and fourth innings as Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach hit two-run dingers to snatch the lead.

Boston had established a three-run lead in the previous two innings with an RBI single by Justin Turner and a two-run double by Yu Chang.

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to avoid a third defeat as they look to move ahead from currently sitting fourth in the AL East standings. The Mets also currently share fourth place in the NL East.

