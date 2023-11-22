Is Brad Ausmus Jewish? Newly appointed Yankees bench coach’s ethnicity explored

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees revealed that they hired Brad Ausmus as the team's new bench coach. A few weeks ago, NY lost their bench coach, Carlos Mendoza, just as the New York Mets hired him to be their new manager a few weeks ago.

Ausmus was looking for another managerial job but felt the opportunity here was right. He is excited to work with the Yankees and some of the best in the game, like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Anthony Rizzo.

Brad Ausmus is Jewish and holds that in high regard. He was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and coached Team Israel under manager Ian Kinsler during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Before his days as a coach, Ausmus was an MLB catcher. During his career, he was a five-time leader in fielding percentage among all other catchers. He holds the most games played by all Jewish players, playing in 1971 games.

Brad Ausmus is ready for a challenge with the Yankees

Brad Ausmus is ready to take on this next challenge with the New York Yankees. There is no denying they had a disastrous 2023 season; all eyes will be on them in 2024.

The roster is far too good to be a few games from finishing last place in the American League East. Fans have been loud and want to see their team return to glory.

They must be aggressive during free agency this offseason and make some upgrades. They could use another starting pitcher alongside Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole. They could also use a left-handed hitting outfielder.

Fortunately, they have some money to play with and can find upgrades in the open market. Watch out for the Bronx Bombers to come out seeking revenge for last season.

