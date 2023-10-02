Is Brandon Crawford retiring this year? Exploring shortstop's options after serving longest run in Giants history

As San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford walked off the field at Oracle Park on Sunday, the air was thick with anticipation. No announcement has been made about his retirement but many speculate that this might have been the last game for the iconic Giants shortstop.

Drafted by San Francisco in 2008, Crawford was an instrumental part of two World Series victories in 2012 and 2014.

Over the years, Crawford has displayed steady offensive production with dazzling defensive skills. He has won three All-Stars, a Silver Slugger and four Gold Gloves.

Removed from the game in the ninth inning, Brandon Crawford received a standing ovation. It was as if the Giants fans were using this moment to pour out years of admiration for the shortstop.

It was a challenging season for the Giants, who missed postseason play. However, the essence of Sunday’s game against the Dodgers was never really about the wins and losses. Instead, it served as a tribute to a player who has long been the heart and soul of the franchise.

What's next for Giants' $32,000,000 veteran Brandon Crawford?

The future remains uncertain for Brandon Crawford. He is heading into free agency after his $32,000,000 contract from 2021 expires. With a 2023 season batting average of just .194, speculation is rife about Crawford's next steps. Either way, his impact on the MLB is indelible. Retirement could be an option, or perhaps he'll continue his career elsewhere.

Sunday's poignant farewell, whether a conclusion or simply a touching chapter in a still-ongoing saga, is still unknown. But it reminded everyone that Crawford's contribution is lovingly cherished by the Giants' fanbase.