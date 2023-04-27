Is Drew Maggi the oldest player to make his MLB debut? Tracing Pirates rookie's extensive minor league journey

Drew Maggi, a 33 year-old rookie for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his long-awaited MLB debut on Wednesday, prompting many to wonder if he is the oldest player to make his inception in the league.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates “Anything is possible. Never give up.”



Drew Maggi will forever be a Major Leaguer. “Anything is possible. Never give up.”Drew Maggi will forever be a Major Leaguer. https://t.co/8qQxQsPKso

While Maggi’s journey to the majors has been a long and winding one, he is not quite the oldest player to make his debut, although he does make the top 10 list.

A look into Drew Maggi’s baseball career:

Maggi's minor league career began in 2011 when he was drafted by the Pirates in the 15th round. He spent several years in the lower levels of the minor leagues before finally making it to Triple-A in 2017. He bounced around the minor league systems of many teams for a few more years before being called up to the majors in 2023.

Drew Maggi was part of the Twins’ MiLB system

Maggi's debut was a heartwarming moment for him and his family, who had supported him through his long journey to the big leagues. He went hitless in his debut game, but the fact that he had finally achieved his dream of playing in the majors was a fantastic moment for his close ones.

While Maggi's journey to the majors has been an impressive one, he is not the oldest player to make his debut in the league. According to MLB records, that honor goes to Satchel Paige, a legendary pitcher who made his debut at the age of 42. However, Paige was a professional pitcher for the Negro League and other international leagues before his first MLB contract.

As for Maggi, he is among the more senior players and serves as an inspiration to anyone who is ready to fight the odds. Maggi's debut is a reminder that hard work and dedication can pay off, no matter how long it takes.

