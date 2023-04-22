Is Fernando Tatis Jr. back in MLB The Show 23? Latest roster update news

MLB The Show 23 has been a massive success for fans worldwide. Released by Sony Interactive Development on March 23, 2023, it is the best of the franchise yet. An interesting topic of discussion is whether San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is present on the roster for the game or not.

Well, fans of the game who have been yearning for Fernando Tatis Jr. to be added to the game will be pleased to know that he is back in MLB The Show 23. The card is a 99 overall charisma card that is available in the newly set Chase pack 2 in the pack store.

Chase Pack 2 helps players get 1 gold or better player item along with a chance to find the chase pack featuring item charisma Fernando Tatis Jr. card. The Charisma series program was also dropped in the game today and it updates the roster with some of the most fascinating and promising players from the past and present.

It is expected that players that have been yearning for Fernando Tatis Jr. will be highly satisfied now that he has been added to the game. They are also expected to use the card to its full potential in the game.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s MLB performance

Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins game

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most promising players for the San Diego Padres. Although he spent most of the 2022 season off the field due to an injury and a PED suspension, he has been slowly developing his career with the Padres.

Tatis Jr. has a .292 batting average with 81 home runs in his career. He has also batted in 195 runs. He is expected to learn from his ban and live a straight life while gaining the hearts of the fans with his on-field performances.

