Is Francisco Alvarez playing tonight against Nationals? All you need to know about Mets star's availability after injury return

Francisco Alvarez is one of the top, pure home run hitting catchers in all of Major League Baseball. Even though the 23-year-old is only 5-foot-10, he is has been able to launch a combined 37 home runs in this short MLB career so far. While injuires have slowed him down at times, he appears set to get things back rolling again for the New York Mets.

The young, hard-hitting catcher was activated off of the IL by the New York Mets on Friday and is slated to return to the lineup for the team's matchup against the Washington Nationals. According to a post from the Mets' official social media page, Francisco Alvarez is set to bat 7th in the order behind designated Jesse Winker.

Alvarez has missed the entire 2025 campaign so far after suffering a fractured left hamate bone in his hand during live batting practice back in Spring Training. The injury was severe enough that the catcher was forced to undergo a procedure to help with the healing process. Following the surgery, Francisco Alvarez was originally ruled out for 6 to 8 weeks.

Alvarez is set to resume his role as the New York Mets top catcher, despite a solid job by Luis Torrens, who filled in while the slugger was sidelined. While Alvarez struggled a bit in 2024, posting a .237 batting average with 11 home runs and 47 RBI, batting behind the likes of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos should provide Alvarez with plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.

Francisco Alvarez is not the only notable player returning to the New York Mets on Friday

The New York Mets have been one of the most dominant teams so far this season, posting a league-best 18-7 record heading into Friday's action. Now it appears that the rich are only getting richer as not only is Alvarez set to return to the lineup after a lengthy injury, but so is veteran utilityman Jeff McNeil.

Like Alvarez, McNeil has yet to appear in a game so far this season after missing the beginning of 2025 with right oblique strain. A two-time All-Star, McNeil's best days might be behind him at this point of his career, however the veterans defensive versatility is something that could help strengthen an already strong New York Mets lineup. McNeil will bat 8th on Friday, behind Francisco Alvarez.

