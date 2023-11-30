Is Juan Soto on the move? Padres star could be searching for new digs after selling $1,100,000 Arlington home earlier this year

Less than one month into the MLB offseason, Juan Soto's name is dominating headlines. Despite another strong outing from the youthful outfielder, many experts believe that his team, the San Diego Padres, will be moving him soon.

Put simply, Soto's prospective trade has everything to do with money. The Padres had the third-highest payroll in baseball last year and are already committed to long-term deals with Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

""I'm feeling pretty certain that [Juan Soto] is going to be traded." @JimDuquetteGM on the conversations taking place surrounding the #Padres star" - MLB Network Radio on Xirius XM

2023 was the first full season for Soto on the Padres. The young Dominican came to Southern California by virtue of a trade deadline last August which saw him come over from the Washington Nationals, a team with whom he won the 2019 World Series.

The following February, he listed his $1.1 million home in the DC suburb of Arlington, Virginia. The 1,160 square foot property featured a large lawn, and although only one floor, boasted an elaborate interior design befitting a multi-millionaire like him.

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

While the sale went through in February, many believe that Soto could now be looking for a new abode. The New York Yankees have repeatedly been named as prime contenders to land the player with a shrewd trade.

While it may not pose a challenge for Soto, home prices in New York are staggering compared to those in Arlington.

Although the Padres finished with a dissapointing 82-80 record in 2023, Juan Soto put forth a career season. In addition to leading the league in walks for the third time of his career, he slashed .275/.410/.519 with 109 RBIs and a career-high 35 home runs.

Juan Soto's possible new deal could see him rake in a few more houses

Though not a free agent until 2024, Juan Soto's new team will likely want to ink hi to a long-term deal. As such, the new terms are bound to mean a serious payout for the player as he embeds himself in an entirely new fanbase.

While Soto's time with the San Diego Padres was short, it was tremendously productive.

Already a World Series winner, Soto will now be able to bring his valuable skills to a new team and city. Whatever house prices look like in his new home, that is not something that is likely to bother the flashy young stud.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.