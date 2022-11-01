Is Lance McCullers Jr. Starting for the Astros in Game 3?

The Houston Astros have some of the best pitchers in the MLB and one of them is right-handed stud Lance McCullers Jr.

Luckily for them, they have no shortage of dominant pitchers to throw up against opposing teams. McCullers looks set to get the nod from Astros skipper Dusty Baker in Game 3. Let's take a look at the big righty.

Lance McCullers Jr. has been pitching with the Astros since 2015. The Florida native was selected by the Astros as the 41st overall pick in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft.

scurf.eth @NickScurfield People forget how good Lance McCullers was last year in LA. Shut out the Dodgers in front of the biggest and most hostile crowd of the MLB season. He’s gonna rip it in Game 3 People forget how good Lance McCullers was last year in LA. Shut out the Dodgers in front of the biggest and most hostile crowd of the MLB season. He’s gonna rip it in Game 3 https://t.co/g4E23xQNuC

"People forget how good Lance McCullers was last year in LA. Shut out the Dodgers in front of the biggest and most hostile crowd of the MLB season. He’s gonna rip it in Game 3" - scurf.eth

In 2017, during his third year in the MLB, McCullers was named an AL All-Star. That season, McCullers finished with a record of 7-4 to go along with an ERA of 4.25.

That same season, McCullers appeared in his first ever World Series game against the LA Dodgers. In Game 3, McCullers tossed 7.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He beat out opposing pitcher Yu Darvish to secure his first career World Series win.

In 2018, he followed up his success, going 10-6 with an ERA of just 3.86. He continues to gain valuable postseason experience. Over his postseason career, McCullers has seen 11 series of playoff action. In that time, he has amassed a record of 2-2 with a respectable ERA of 2.77.

Lance McCullers Jr. missed most of the 2022 season with a flexor tendon forearm strain. McCullers was meant to start Game 3 of the 2022 ALCS against the New York Yankees. However, he was sidelined after a champagne bottle injured him amid the Astros' celebration following their win in the ALDS.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2017 game 7. Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2017 game 7. https://t.co/YcggVxbsFM

"Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2017 game 7." - MLB Metrics

It looks as though Lance McCullers Jr. will get the nod from Dusty Baker to start Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1.

Lance McCullers Jr. looks to set his team up for success in Philly

Although McCullers' World Series resume is brief, it is perfect. The Astros will hope to emulate the performances of both Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez in the first two games of the World Series. It looks like McCullers could indeed be the guy.

Poll : 0 votes