On the night when Nick Castellanos launched the 200th home run of his MLB career, popular social media influencer and rapper Lil Tay has been reported dead at the tender age of 15. The news broke during the time when the Phillies were on their way to a 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lil Tay, whose birth name is Claire Hope, has reportedly died at 15, according to a post shared on her Instagram profile. No details have been shared about the news yet, and her father has refused to comment on the matter.

There's still no clear report on Tay's death, so many reckon it could be fake news. Meanwhile, as the news of her death circulated, the Phillies were on their way to a comprehansive victory, thanks to some heroics from Castellanos.

The Phillies got on the scoreboard early in the first inning thanks to a Bryce Harper RBI double. Castellanos added to it with a two-run homer. However, he was not done yet as he launched another one in the third inning to record his 200th career home run in the MLB.

On the other side of the ball, Michael Lorenzen had a perfect night, shutting out the Nationals over nine innings without giving away a hit.

"Someone tell me what is going with the Lil Tay situation."

"Lil Tay's Father Stays Silent Amid Speculation After Instagram Announcement"

Michael Lorenzen stars in first home game while Nick Castellanos records 200th HR

While the Philadelphia Phillies bats were on fire against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Michael Lorenzen introduced himself to the home fans in style.

The newly acquired pitcher threw the first no-hitter of his MLB career in his first home game for the Phillies. Lorenzen completed nine innings on the night, shutting out the Nationals offense whitout giving away a single hit.

With Nick Castellanos leading the offense with his 200th home run, the Phillies management will be very happy with their new pitching ace, too.