Is Mauricio Dubon Honduran? Houston Astros star’s nationality explored

The Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon is a popular shortstop and center fielder. Get to know all about the nationality of this professional baseball star.

Mauricio Andre Dubon is a Honduran professional baseball player. He was born and raised in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He used to play baseball in high school. At the age of 15, he was inspired by a Christian Mission Group to move to the United States to improve his baseball skills. He accepted the offer and moved to Sacramento, California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dubon was picked by the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 draft and was rated the greatest defensive talent at the time by Baseball America. He had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Francisco Giants before being dealt to the Houston Astros in exchange for Michael Papierski.

On June 19, 2022, Mauricio Dubon made his major league debut with the Houston Astros. He became a popular Houston Astros player since he beacame the first Honduran player in Major League History to play in and win a World Series. He is expected to continue delivering positive results.

Mauricio Dubon's MLB performance

Mauricio Dubon in Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros game

Mauricio Dubon is one of the most talented players on the Houston Astros team. He has been slowly developing his career with the team. It is worth noting that he won the World Series in 2022.

Dubon has developed a batting average of .244 and has scored 18 home runs so far in his career. Moreover, he has also batted 74 runs in his career. He is expected to further develop his career with the Houston Astros team through his good performances in upcoming games.

Poll : 0 votes