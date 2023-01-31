Is MLB The Show 23 Coming to PS4? The Latest on the Release

MLB The Show 2023 is one of the hottest video games of the year. The game is developed by San Diego Studios and is in its 18th season under its current name.

The game allows users to bat, pitch and run like the pros. The 2021 edition of the game sold an estimated two million copies, setting the record for the franchise. Lately, fans have been wondering on which platforms they will be able to enjoy the.game

MLB The Show was previously released exclusively on the PlayStation console. This effectively meant that those who played on other console platforms were unable to play the game.

Dylan Buzinski @BuzinskiDylan MLB The Show 23 Announced for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Out on March 28 MLB The Show 23 Announced for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Out on March 28 https://t.co/P4dhBZe9Xy

That all changed in 2021, when that year's edition of the game was released to be compatible with XBox One and XBox Series X/S.

A year later, the 2022 edition, which featured Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on the cover, was released to suit the Nintendo Switch. This marked the first time that the game was made available for a Nintendo console.

Since the game has become available to those who use an XBox console, many XBox users have used their console's Game Pass system to purchase their games. Users have recently been informed that they will be able to use their Game Pass to buy the game this spring.

But what about the PlayStation 4? The PlayStation 4, the second-latest console released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Users are increasingly worried that the new version of the beloved series will not be compatible with their older devices. The PS5 was released in November 2020.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete! Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete! https://t.co/aAGiZqhthB

On Jan. 30, PlayStation Studios announced that Miami Marlins player Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. They also announced that versions of the game will be available for users of the PS4 and the newer PS5 model.

MLB The Show 2023 may be one of the last PS4 games in the series

Although PlayStation 5 is less than three years old, trends move fast. For reference, PlayStation's competitor, XBox, discontinued their 360 console in 2016, and now runs only a few games that are compatible with the outdated console. It is likely that the PS4 will continue on a similar trajectory.

