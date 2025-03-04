Is MLB The Show 25 on Game Pass? Exploring day-one options to play

The release date for MLB The Show 25 is nearing with every passing day, as is MLB's opening day. The video game, which comes out yearly and gives players the chance to take control of their baseball in many different ways, is always a popular one.

In the past, Xbox Game Pass subscribers had been able to take advantage of a day-one launch. MLB The Show 24 was available on the service on the first day. Is that going to be the case this time?

Is MLB The Show 25 coming to Game Pass?

Unfortunately for fans, MLB The Show 25 is not going to be on Game Pass after a surprising reversal. It has been on the subscription service for the last four years, but not anymore.

Several other big games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Circle of Destiny and Avowed came out on Game Pass on day one recently, but the baseball simulator won't be on there yet.

MLB The Show 25 stars Gunnar Henderson as a cover athlete (Imagn)

Microsoft didn't say why it was making this change. It's been a launch title on the service since 2021, but it won't be on any subscription services to start. That includes PlayStation Plus.

It is a little odd that it was free on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. For years, MLB The Show was a PlayStation exclusive, but it eventually made its way to other platforms. Still, to see it on Xbox's service and not PlayStation's was interesting given its history.

The game will still be available on Xbox Series X|S (not Xbox One) as well as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but it won't be on Game Pass. This doesn't mean it won't ever be, though.

With such a long history of the game on Game Pass already, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the title land there someday after the initial sales period dies down. Sony San Diego can reap a lot from having it only available for purchase to start, which is what a lot of games do. Then, when not many players are buying it, it can land on Game Pass for "free" for subscribers.

MLB The Show 25 is set to release on March 18. Gamers who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition get early access from March 14. This year's cover athletes include Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson.

