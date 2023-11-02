Is Nelson Cruz married? Here's what we know about retiring legend's personal life

Nelson Cruz has an interesting family life. The newly retiring MLB slugger got married in 2009, but he is not currently married. He married his then wife Solani Genao in that year, but their marriage has not exactly stood the test of time.

There's no evidence of a divorce, but he is currently with a different partner. Many athletes prefer to keep their private lives just that, and this all may have occurred off the field and well away from the public eye.

Now, he has a girlfriend named Yuberkis Mateo. The slugger had a relationship with her for a little while before making it public in 2021. She and their two children appeared together at a game when he was playing in Washington.

This suggests that the two are together and have been for a while, but it is unknown when his relationship with Genao officially ended.

Nelson Cruz now retiring

Nelson Cruz is officially stepping away from baseball, and what a career it has been. The designated hitter became one of the most iconic to play his position, and he became known for bouncing around the league. He most recently played for the San Diego Padres.

Nelson Cruz is finally calling it a career

He spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins as well. He's a popular answer for a lot of MLB Immaculate Grid topics thanks to his propensity for playing for a lot of teams.

He may or may not be a Hall of Famer one day, but he is certainly an icon of the game. The legendary slugger has a ton of home runs to his name and defined a position and an era of baseball. He couldn't get it going in his final season, but it was a tremendous career for Nelson Cruz.

He was one of the MLB's oldest active players, up there with Rich Hill. He has been around for a very long time, and he decided that it was time for him to ride off into the sunset.