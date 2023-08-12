Is the Pittsburgh Pirates game postponed? Weather update, projected start time, and more

Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. There is severe weather in the area that is expected to last throughout the game.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 1:35 p.m. ET and the second at 6:05 p.m. ET.

These two teams will finish their series on Sunday. Cincinnati took the first game demandingly, beating Pittsburgh 9-2. Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo could not keep Cincinnati off the basepaths on Friday.

Both teams have hit a wall after finding success this season. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati took turns leading the National League Central, but now they sit in third and fourth place.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled after a strong start

The Pittsburgh Pirates looked promising to start the season. In their first 30 games, they had a 20-10 record. Many believed this would be a great season with players like Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Unfortunately, Cruz went down with an injury earlier in the season. He fractured his left fibula in a game against the Chicago White Sox on an awkward slide while trying to score from third.

This injury has let the air out of the Pirates' tires. The team was excited to see Oneil progress throughout the season and become an even better player than what he has shown thus far.

The offense has been hard to come by at times for Pittsburgh. They have a team batting average of .236, ranking them 26th in the league. The lowly Kansas City Royals have a higher batting average than Pittsburgh.

If they plan on turning this season around, they must start now. The Pirates are 8.5 games out of the final National League wild-card spot.