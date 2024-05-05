Is the Rangers vs. Royals game facing rain delay? Weather forecast, expected start time and more

The final and series-deciding game between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals has been delayed by rain.

Evan Grant from Dallas Morning News reported it, with no tentative game starting time.

“The Rangers-Royals game will be delayed due to approaching rain. We do not have an estimated time for first pitch,” Grant tweeted.

Following a 1-1 result in two games at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City’s home arena, this game will be the deciding one for both teams.

Entering Sunday, the Rangers have an 18-16 record, following the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Royals have a 20-14 record, following the Minnesota Twins and Celeland Guardians in AL Central.

The Rangers have won their previous series against the Washington Nationals, and will look to maintain their streak. Similarly, the Royals triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays in their last series and will look to continue it.

The temperature of the Kauffman Stadium area is 55 degrees Fahrenheit; humidity is 79%, with wind blowing at 6 mph. As of now, there's no update on the game’s commecement news as the rains continue.

Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals head-to-head comparison

Both American League teams are having a steady season run. The reigning World Series champions, Texas Rangers have the upper hand in offense over the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers’ OPS (.721) is ninth in the league, while the Royals are 15th with .696. Similarly, in batting average, SLG, OBP, RBI and runs, the Rangers are ahead of the Royals.

However, when it comes to pitching, the Royals have better numbers, with a 3.41 ERA, which is seventh in the league. Kansas City also has more saves, better ER, and conceded fewer runs than Texas. So, it will be a great matchup between offense-specialist Texas Rangers and pitching-leading Kansas City Royals.

RHP Jon Gray will start for The Rangers with Marcis Seimen, Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia leading the team’s offense. Meanwhile, Sandador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr, and Maikel Garcia will be on the Rangers’ offense as Daniel Lynch will take the mound on their side.

